Does KFC Have The Best Coleslaw?

Is KFC's coleslaw as good as it gets?

As The Takeout's Kevin Pang writes, "The Venn diagram of things with mainstream popularity and considered best in class overlap but a sliver, [and] it's my humble opinion that KFC's coleslaw resides within that overlap."

He goes on to praise the slaw's perfect mixture of chopped vegetables, texture and balance of condiments (mayonnaise and vinegar) before concluding, "I still stand by the fact KFC remains the gold standard of coleslaw. It’s uncomplicated, it’s bare bones, it’s great on a warm biscuit, and the leftover dressing is most excellent to slather over your chicken."

Thoughts?

Click HERE for more.