Do You Agree With This List Ranking Burger Toppings From Best To Worst?

The website Thrillist just ranked 12 different burger toppings from best to worst. It's not based off a study or survey or anything, just their subjective opinions. Here are the rankings:

1. Cheese.

2. Onions.

3. Condiments, including ketchup, mustard, thousand island, mayo and aioli, ranch, relish, and barbecue sauce.

4. Pickles.

5. Bacon.

6. Chilies.

7. Avocado.

8. Lettuce.

9. Chili.

10. Eggs.

11. Tomatoes.

12. Mushrooms.