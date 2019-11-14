Disney Says Disney+ Had Over 10 Million Sign-Ups On Day One 

Yesterday, Disney said that over 10 million people signed up on Day One.

Analysts previously projected that Disney+ would get 8 million subscribers by the end of 2019, even after considering Verizon's free one-year giveaway to their unlimited wireless customers.

Of course, Disney+ offered a seven-day free trial, so those 10 million customers aren't necessarily paying customers, yet.

Also, Disney didn't really attract all of those users on Day One. They were offering pre-orders for several weeks, and they began signing up users at Disney's D23 Expo fan convention back in August.

Disney has projected that Disney+ will have 60 million to 90 million subscribers worldwide by 2024, with one-third of those in the U.S. That seems low, considering they're already at 10 million, and it's only available in three countries: The U.S., Canada, and the Netherlands.