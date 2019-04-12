Disney Finally Releases The Pricing, Premiere, And Launch Details For Disney+ 

Disney has released a bunch of information on their upcoming streaming service, Disney+.

Here's what I know:

Disney+ will launch on November 12th and it'll cost $6.99 a month, which isn't bad. You can also save a few bucks by choosing the $69.99 annual plan.

Like Netflix, there won't be any ads. Disney will likely bundle Disney+ with its other streaming products, ESPN+, and Hulu, but there aren't any details yet.

On Day One, it'll be stocked with programming from across their vast library, including 18 Pixar movies, 13 animated classics that have previously been locked inside the Disney 'vault,' all the "Star Wars" films.

Marvel titles like "Black Panther" and "Captain Marvel", some 250 hours of National Geographic programming, 100 Disney Channel Original Movies, and "nine exclusive originals."

Also, Disney+ will become the exclusive streaming home for the entire 660-episode-plus library of "The Simpsons". They acquired the show as part of their recent acquisition of 21st Century Fox.

There will be new stuff too. They've announced multiple Marvel shows: Tom Hiddleston will star in "Loki", Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are teaming up for "The Falcon and Winter Soldier". Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany will reprise their roles as Wanda Maximoff and The Vision in a series titled "WandaVision".