Diddy Apologized To Alex Rodriguez For A Comment He Made

Back in January, Jennifer Lopez posted a picture on Instagram showing off her ridiculous body and she got a reaction from her ex-boyfriend, Diddy. He responded with an "OMG", in all caps.

Alex Rodriguez noticed and left a comment of his own: "Lucky me."

During a radio interview yesterday, J-Lo said that Diddy actually reached out to Alex to APOLOGIZE . . . quote, "He was like, 'I didn't mean anything by it. I have nothing but respect for you guys. I'm so happy for you guys.'"

As for Alex's "Lucky me" comment, J-Lo said, quote, "He doesn't play. He's a crazy Dominican. Do not disrespect that man."

Celebs, they play games with one another ... just like us common folk.