Diddy Apologized To Alex Rodriguez For A Comment He Made

April 11, 2019
Back in January, Jennifer Lopez posted a picture on Instagram showing off her ridiculous body and she got a reaction from her ex-boyfriend, Diddy.  He responded with an "OMG", in all caps.

Day 9 and feelin’... like I can’t wait for Day 10. -- Who’s still with us? @arod #10DayChallenge #NoSugarNoCarbs @niyamasol #niyamasol #jloxniyamasol

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Alex Rodriguez noticed and left a comment of his own:  "Lucky me."

During a radio interview yesterday, J-Lo said that Diddy actually reached out to Alex to APOLOGIZE . . . quote, "He was like, 'I didn't mean anything by it.  I have nothing but respect for you guys.  I'm so happy for you guys.'"

As for Alex's "Lucky me" comment, J-Lo said, quote, "He doesn't play.  He's a crazy Dominican.  Do not disrespect that man."

Celebs, they play games with one another ... just like us common folk.

