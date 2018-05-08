Did Johnny Depp Attack Someone on the Set of His New Movie? 

Johnny Depp reportedly attacked a guy on the set of his upcoming movie "LAbyrinth".

A source says Johnny was directing a scene that he had cast two of his friends in, on an L.A. street that had been closed down. But it just became a huge mess and went way over the allotted time. A location manager had to tell Johnny to wrap it up. But the source says Johnny had been smoking and drinking all day on the set, and he blew up. He started yelling at the guy, and tried to punch him in the ribs.

Then he told him, quote, "I'll give you $100,000 to punch me right now!" At that point, other people pulled Johnny away.

The actual director of the movie, Brad Furman, is sticking up for Johnny. He released a statement saying, quote, "Johnny Depp is a consummate professional, great collaborator and a supporter of other artists. He always treats the crew and people around him with the utmost respect. Movies can be stressful, and nonevents often become exaggerated. We all love stories . . . there isn't one here."

When it comes to Johnny Depp, who knows! He's a loose cannon!