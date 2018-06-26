Demi Lovato's "A New Person With A New Life" After Relapse
I hated hearing about her relapse.
Demi Lovato is going through some major life changes after admitting to relapsing last week in her new song "Sober."
On Sunday night, Lovato tweeted alongside some concert footage, "Tonight I took the stage, a new person with a new life. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. It will never be forgotten."
E! also notes that on Friday, Demi and her crew also got finger tattoos that say, "Free." "The team that tats together stays together," she captioned a snap of their new ink. You can see that pic HERE.
I can't even imagine what she's going through, but very brave of her to admit that she messed up and isn't giving up.