Demi Lovato's Alleged Drug Dealer Claims They're In A Relationship

August 15, 2018
Jill Devine

According to TMZ, Demi Lovato's alleged drug dealer is claiming the pair are in a "romantic relationship."

The man, Brandon Johnson, is also rejecting accusations that he's "dealing" drugs to the troubled pop star. Brandon was in hot water with police earlier in the year, however: Back in March, he was arrested while carrying drugs, a loaded gun and $10,000, while in June he was busted for a DUI and cocaine possession.

Brandon is also the man with whom Demi freebased what's suspected to be fentanyl-laced oxycodone the night of her overdose.

This guy sounds like a winner.

 

 

Jill Devine