Demi Lovato Once Splurged On A Luxe Private Vacation Island

Demi Lovato once spent a ton of cash taking her pals on a luxe tropical vacation to Fiji and then Bora Bora.

"We were the only people on this island," she tells InStyle. "It was a lot. It was a splurge because I wanted my privacy, but it was really fun."

Demi isn't totally a free spender, however; she adds that her stepdad "taught me how to be smart with my money." However, she's of the opinion that carpe diem is the way to be. "I’ve also learned that you can’t buy experiences, and sometimes you have to spend a little to get an awesome vacation, or whatever it is. It’s like, you’re only on this planet once, so you might as well enjoy what you’ve worked hard for."

To have that kind of money.