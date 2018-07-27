Demi Lovato Is Heading To Rehab After The Hospital 

Demi Lovato is still in the hospital, and according to "People" magazine, she's, quote, "doing okay, but still being monitored." A source says she's heading straight to rehab after she's released.

Meanwhile, more details have emerged about the weeks before her overdose. A source says she surrounded herself with a new group of friends, who weren't exactly concerned about her substance use.

Witnesses say that during the night out that preceded her overdose, Demi was drinking heavily, and her friends were cheering her every time she took a shot.

TMZ says her team tried to stage an intervention a few weeks ago, but obviously, it didn't work.