Danica Patrick Will Be 1st Woman to Host ESPYs

Danica Patrick, the first woman to ever score a top-five finish in the Indianapolis 500 or earn pole position in a NASCAR race, will become the first woman to host the ESPYs.

"I have a thing for doing things for the first time as a woman, so I'm going to be the first woman to host the ESPYs," Danica told Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday's Tonight Show.

As ESPN, which puts on its namesake athletic award show, notes, Danica met her current boyfriend, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, at the ESPYs in 2012, and will retire from auto racing after making her final Indy 500 appearance this Sunday.