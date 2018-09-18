Dakota Johnson Says Chris Hemsworth's Physique Is Distracting 

Dakota Johnson had trouble working with a shirtless Chris Hemsworth on their upcoming movie, "Bad Times at the El Royale".

She says, quote, "Oh my god. It's such a distraction . . . No one on set could pay attention to anything else: It was so shocking, not in a sexual way at all, just, like, scientifically, how is it possible to look like that? Crazy!"

When Dakota saw him eat, it went from distracting to infuriating. She says, quote, "He would eat a bowl of Smarties and you're like: 'You're an [A-hole], [eff] you!'

"I don't eat anything sweet: I eat green things for three months in order to fit into a pair of jeans. And he eats whatever the [eff] he wants and looks like he was literally chiseled out of marble. It's insane."

