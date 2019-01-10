Creepy Things That People Found Hidden in Their Homes

How would you react if you found a creepy doll in your house?

Here are 10 of the most unsettling things that people have found inside their homes, courtesy of BuzzFeed (check out the full list at the link):

Renovating a bathroom in the house we just bought, found a peephole.

Moved into a house built circa 1940 and we found "The End" painted on the top of the basement stairs.

Boyfriend and I moved into a house and discovered this engraved above his bedroom door: "It never stops."

A lonesome rocking chair in the attack.

A book titled Handbook for the Recently Deceased in the pantry.

A baby stroller.

My parent's house was destroyed in a tornado a year and a half ago. When they moved back in last week and started unpacking, they found a creepy doll in a box. They have never seen it before and have no idea where it came from, but it now sits on a shelf in their living room.

A bunker full of spiders.

A stuffed monkey in the attic.

A locked door at my aunt's house that is underground and points away from the basement.

