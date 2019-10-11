What Are You More Worried About Increasing: Your Credit Score Or Instagram Following?
We need to take a close look at our priorities.
October 11, 2019
A new survey asked people what they're more worried about increasing: Their credit score or their Instagram following.
The answer is their credit score, BUT it was close.
59% of people say they worry about increasing their credit score and 48% worry about increasing their Instagram following. People could give more than one answer, clearly, so there are definitely some people out there stressing about both.
The survey also found 36% worry about increasing their rating on Uber and Lyft, 21% worry about increasing their video game scores, and 19% worry about increasing their ranking on Yelp.
Yikes.