What Are You More Worried About Increasing: Your Credit Score Or Instagram Following?

We need to take a close look at our priorities.

October 11, 2019
Jill Devine from Y98
Jill Devine


A new survey asked people what they're more worried about increasing:  Their credit score or their Instagram following.

The answer is their credit score, BUT it was close.

59% of people say they worry about increasing their credit score and 48% worry about increasing their Instagram following.  People could give more than one answer, clearly, so there are definitely some people out there stressing about both.

The survey also found 36% worry about increasing their rating on Uber and Lyft, 21% worry about increasing their video game scores, and 19% worry about increasing their ranking on Yelp. 

Yikes.

