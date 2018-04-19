Movie

Dreamstime

Crazy Things People Have Snuck Into Movie Theaters

Is sneaking things in the theater even a thing?

April 19, 2018
Jill Devine
Categories: 
Features
Shows

I'm not a big movie-goer, but when I do go, I bring my own water or soda.  I don't even think I hide it or do I?  I can't even remember because that's how often I go to the movies lol!  I didn't think it was a big deal, but maybe I'm wrong? 

I bring this up because Buzzfeed put together a list of the craziest things that people have brought into a movie theater.  Here are some highlights:

Thanksgiving leftovers 

An entire cheesecake 

10 dinner rolls and butter 

A carton of milk and three different kinds of cereal 

A loaded baked potato  

Sushi 

Have you brought/snuck something crazy into the movie theater?

 

Tags: 
food
Drink
Movie
Movie Theater
Jill Devine
Buzzfeed
Buzzfeed List
READ MORE READ LESS