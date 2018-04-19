Crazy Things People Have Snuck Into Movie Theaters

I'm not a big movie-goer, but when I do go, I bring my own water or soda. I don't even think I hide it or do I? I can't even remember because that's how often I go to the movies lol! I didn't think it was a big deal, but maybe I'm wrong?

I bring this up because Buzzfeed put together a list of the craziest things that people have brought into a movie theater. Here are some highlights:

Thanksgiving leftovers

An entire cheesecake

10 dinner rolls and butter

A carton of milk and three different kinds of cereal

A loaded baked potato

Sushi

Have you brought/snuck something crazy into the movie theater?