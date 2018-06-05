Crayola Now Has a Beauty Line of Makeup "Face Crayons"

Crayola just launched a new beauty line of makeup "face crayons" and they come in the classic yellow and green Crayola boxes and everything.

There are 58 different products in 95 different colors, including eye shadow, highlighters, mascaras, lipstick, and more.

If you want them, you can order them HERE.

Is it weird that I am excited about this and really want to try them out? My only concern ... I think if Lu found them, she would think they were actual crayons and then a fight would happen.