Courteney Cox Doesn't See A "Friends" Reboot Happening

Bad news, Friends fans: Courteney Cox isn't hopeful that a reboot of the show will ever be in the cards.

“People ask us all the time, ‘Will we ever do a remake?’" she told People. “I just don’t see it happening. Even though I would do anything to be in a room with all of those people acting and having a great time."

Cox added that her pessimism has more to do with creative challenges rather than personal ones. "That was a story about these group of people that are friends in their 30s who are finding themselves," she said. "I don’t know if there’s a way to redo it."