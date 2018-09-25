Couples Are Now Going To Therapy For Help Dealing With Their In-Laws

Apparently, more and more couples who don't really have any problems with each other are going to therapy to get help dealing with their in-laws.

Peter Pearson is a relationship coach in Menlo Park, California and he says about one out of five couples who see him now are there for help with in-law issues.

There are two main types of problems: Someone's jealous of how much time their partner spends with their family or someone doesn't get along with their partner's parents.

Every situation is different, but Pearson says as a general rule, it's good to get your in-law problems worked out before the tension grows too much and causes big problems because, quote, "Most of the time, it does not get better" on its own.