A Couple Who Raised $400,000 For A Homeless Guy Scammed Everyone

Right around this time last year, a story went viral out of Philadelphia.

A woman named Kate McClure ran out of gas in Philadelphia in the middle of the night and she didn't have any cash. A homeless guy named Johnny Bobbitt walked to the gas station and used HIS last $20 to help her out.

So Kate and her husband Mark D'Amico set up a GoFundMe to thank him and it wound up raising $400,000. A pretty great, heartwarming story, right? Well, we should've all known better.

It turns out the three of them came up with the story together as a way to scam people out of money.

Apparently Kate and Mark met Johnny about a month earlier, and then they met up with him a few times and gave him some money and they all came up with the story together. Kate and Mark were also hoping to land a book deal out of it.

Now they're all facing criminal charges of conspiracy and theft by deception. Kate and Mark turned themselves in on Wednesday and Johnny was arrested later that night.