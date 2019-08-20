St. Louis County Councilwoman swears in on Dr. Seuss book

(AP/KYKY) — A newly elected St. Louis County councilwoman has been sworn into office using a Dr. Seuss book.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the council doesn’t require members to be sworn in on a Bible, and newly elected 2nd District member Kelli Dunaway chose “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” Her 5-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter held it for her during last week’s ceremony.

"It’s the same reason you all believe in me and our campaign," Dunaway wrote on Facebook. "Because I see a brighter future for all of us and am steering myself in the direction of building it!"