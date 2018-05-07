Coolest Pet Of The Week

Over the weekend, warm temps were welcomed by many, but remember the Humane Society of Missouri’s life-saving motto: 70 Degrees & Over, Don’t Take Rover!

A couple of reminders:

*Never leave a pet unattended in a parked car when the temperature is near or above 70 degrees. In just minutes, the temperature inside a car can reach more than 100 degrees, regardless of whether the sky is cloudy or a window is cracked.

*Take frequent water breaks if walking or jogging with your dog. Spring is the perfect time to be outside and active with your dog, but asphalt and concrete get hot quickly. You have rubber soles on your feet – your dog does not.

*Make sure outdoor pets have access to fresh, clean water at all times. Secure plastic water bowls (never metal) to the ground so pets can’t accidentally tip them over.

Here's a "cool" pet looking for his forever home:

Humane Society of Missouri

Vader (Lab mix, 1 year old) - Vader is a handsome one-year-old Labrador Retriever with a heart that's as golden as his fur. Vader is a big boy with long legs who is looking for an active family that will let him tag along on all of their adventures, whether that's going for walks in the park or hiking in the mountains. Besides going on long walks and making friends with everyone he meets, Vader also enjoys being your very best friend. Vader has shown a preference for using the bathroom outside and will be a wonderful companion for one lucky family. Meet Vader at HSMO’s Best Buddy Pet Center in Maryland Heights!