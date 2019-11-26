Cookies With Santa At Sweetology

Make the holiday weekend complete with a visit to Santa!

Register now to decorate cookies and have a chat with Santa as he drops by Sweetology to sprinkle some Christmas cheer. Kids, bring your list! Parents, you are welcome to bring your own camera. Sweetology keepsake photos will also be available for purchase. Cost is per child decorating, parents are free with paid child.

Registration includes decorating two sugar cookies at our festive holiday decorating bar and a sweet seat on Santa’s lap to whisper your Christmas wishes in his ear. To register, please select an available arrival time below. Arrival times are staggered every 10 minutes to help alleviate too much congestion with the check in process. Please allow approximately 30 minutes to decorate cookies and see Santa.

$24.99 per person, 10% family discount for 2 or more children.