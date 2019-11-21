Chris Martin Says Coldplay Won't Tour Until They Figure Out How To Make It "Environmentally Beneficial"

Coldplay is going cold turkey on touring until they can figure out a way to mount an environmentally friendly trek.

"We're taking time over the next year or two to work out, not only our tour be sustainable, but how can it be actively beneficial?" frontman Chris Martin said Thursday in a BBC interview. "How can we harness the resources that our tour creates and make it have a positive impact?"

He added, "The hardest thing is the flying side of things. But for example, our dream is to have a show with no single-use plastic, to have it be largely solar-powered." He also stressed that he doesn't want to be "too overzealous in criticizing others because everyone will catch up if you prove that it's easy to do it the right way."

Coldplay's latest album, Everyday Life, drops Friday.