Cinco De Mayo Is Sunday And Guacamole Will Be Consumed By Many

I'm not a good cook, but the one thing I'm proud of is my guacamole. There's nothing special about it, but it's pretty tasty and many request it when there's a party.

Cinco de Mayo is on Sunday, and according to a recent survey, 59% of us plan to celebrate by eating Mexican food. So here are five random stats about avocados and guacamole:

1. The week of Cinco de Mayo is actually the SECOND most popular time of the year to buy avocados, behind the week of Super Bowl Sunday.

2. On average, Americans eat more than 7 pounds of avocados per person every year. Just 25 years ago it was only 1 pound per person per year.

3. Guac might help you get a date. A survey by the dating site Zoosk found that users who just MENTION guacamole in their profile received 144% more messages than average.

4. The heaviest avocado ever weighed 5 pounds, 8 ounces, and was grown in Hilo, Hawaii last year. And it's pretty impressive, since the average Hass avocado weighs about 6 ounces.

5. Guacamole CHEESE now exists. An East Coast grocery chain called the Fresh Market just created it by combining Gouda, avocado, lime juice, chili, tomato, onion and garlic.