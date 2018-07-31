Chrissy Teigen Feels Super Insecure While Showing Off Mom Bod

Chrissy Teigen faced her flaws Monday when she shared naked pics of her post-pregnancy body online. "I guess these just aren't going to go away," the 32-year-old said in a video showing off some stretch marks on the side of her round torso. "This is my body."

She even captioned the clip, "Mom bod alert!" She then shared a selfie that shows husband John Legend giving her a kiss as she wears just a bikini bottom while cupping her boobs with one hand.

She added, "I think it’s awesome people have killer bodies and are proud to show them off (I really do!!), but I know how hard it can be to forget what (for lack of a better word) regular ol’ bodies look like when everyone looks bonkers amazing. Also, I don’t really call this 'body confidence' because I’m not quite there yet. I’m still super insecure. I’m just happy that I can make anyone else out there feel better about themselves!"

