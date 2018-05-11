Chris Pratt to Receive Generation Award at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Chris Pratt will be presented with the prestigious Generation Award at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards for his "outstanding achievement in entertainment."

According to the network, the Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World star has earned a total of seven nominations over the years and took home a Golden Popcorn statue for Best Action Performance in 2016.

He joins a roster of Generation Award honorees that includes Will Smith, Tom Cruise, Reese Witherspoon, Mark Wahlberg, Sandra Bullock, and the Fast & Furious franchise. T

he 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, hosted by Tiffany Haddish, take place June 18.