Chris Martin Granted Restraining Order Against Deranged Stalker

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has been granted a restraining order against an allegedly deranged fan who has been claiming she’s in a relationship with the singer.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Martin says the woman has come to his home multiple times, and even placed a package inside his gate. He also claims the police have been involved and told her to stay away.

Martin also included a supporting declaration from his security guard, along with documents detailing an extensive criminal record from the alleged stalker. The singer’s girlfriend Dakota Johnson, as well as his children Apple and Moses, are included under the terms of protection. The woman must stay at least 100 yards away until a court hearing next month.