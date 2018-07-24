Chick-Fil-A Is Going To Start Selling Meal Kits For You To Make At Home

Chick-fil-A just announced they're going to sell meal kits, like the ones you can order from companies like Blue Apron.

If you pick one up at their stores, it'll have all the ingredients for you to cook meals at home like Dijon chicken and chicken parmesan.

The kits will cost $16 and at first, they'll only be on sale in Atlanta, but they could go nationwide by the end of the year.

