Check Out These Clever Pregnancy Comebacks

I have to remember some of these!

October 4, 2018
Jill Devine
Prego

Dreamstime

Categories: 
Features
Shows

Let me say this - you never know what you may get when you encounter a pregnant woman.  I could start crying if you told me my hair looked good.  I could politely tell you to "go to he$*" if you ask how I'm feeling.  Some days, I may hug you just for talking to me.  With all that being said, you should really think before you speak to a pregnant woman.  

I wish I had come up with these Clever Pregnancy Comebacks, but I didn't.  Forewarning - if you say something that I think is stupid and rude, don't be offended if I use one of these comebacks on you.  Oh and another forewarning, lots of cussing is involved in these comebacks.  

“You’re huge!”

  • I know!! It’s like I’m growing a whole baby or something!
  • Holy sh%^, you too!
  • I don’t know why either, all I consume these days is cocaine and Diet Sprite. Weird, eh?

“How many more babies are you going to have?”

  • Somewhere between one and 47.
  • It depends on how many we sell.
  • We plan to keep going until we have an ugly one.

“You’re not going to find out the sex? But don’t you want to know? It would… drive me crazy!”

  • Well, that’s a short drive anyway, isn’t it?
  • It wouldn’t matter anyway because we’re naming it Thermos the Third whether it’s a boy OR a girl.
  • I’m kind of hoping it’s neither and it’s just gas.

“Should you be eating that?”

  • Well, seeing as you’re already eating your foot, I figured I may as well eat this.
  • No, I should be eating lots of it.
  • Why, because you think it’s as dangerous as asking me that question?

“You still haven’t had that baby yet?”

  • I’m trying to hold it in so I can finish a novel I’m working on.
  • Oh, I had it, I just left it in the car today.
  • I had it yesterday but I’m trying to shoplift this basketball so could you bugger off?

“You better sleep now because once that baby gets here…”

  • Why!? Don’t they sleep?! Next you’ll tell me they poop too.
  • (lower your voice then say) Actually, I don’t sleep now. I just sneak into your bedroom and watch you sleep. You sleep like an angel. My secret, dirty, little angel.
  • Sleep is for ugly people.

“Was this an accident?”

  • Were you?
  • As much of an accident as if I fired out and punched you in the face right now.

Are you sure you’re not having twins?! You’re so big!

  • Shhh, it’s actually a litter of puppies but don’t tell anyone yet.
  • Did you say “twins” or “violins”? Oh, okay I guess both sounded kind of stupid.

“You must have wanted a girl/boy instead”

  • Actually, I was hoping for a kitten that could burp glitter.
  • Yes, I’m having a custom t-shirt made that says “I got pregnant and all I ended up with was this perfect baby boy/girl”.
  • I’ll just trade it for something else in the hospital.

“How are you going to handle another one?!”

  • We’re selling the oldest one on eBay.
  • Oh, it will be fine. I drink a little.
  • I just won’t pick this one up when it cries. I figure that will free up a lot of my time.

“You should NOT be drinking caffeine.”

(or doing, eating, touching, etc. something else that’s none of their damn business).

  • Oh my gosh, Th…ank YOU! Are you SURE? I had NO idea. My doctor said it was fine, thank god you are here to save me from-what is it exactly the caffeine will do?
  • The Voices say I can have caffeine. I don’t mess with the Voices.
  • You shouldn’t be wearing those jeans (etc.) but I didn’t bring that to your attention.
  • It’s not caffeine. It’s doctor prescribed laxative tea because this pregnancy is making me so constipated I have hemorrhoids. Oh, sorry, was that too much information?
  • You’re right, tequila is better.

I.Can't.Stop.Laughing.

Tags: 
Prego
pregnancy
Pregnant
Baby Girl
Baby Girl 2 #2
girl
Comebacks
Clever Comebacks
Jill Devine