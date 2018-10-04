Check Out These Clever Pregnancy Comebacks

Let me say this - you never know what you may get when you encounter a pregnant woman. I could start crying if you told me my hair looked good. I could politely tell you to "go to he$*" if you ask how I'm feeling. Some days, I may hug you just for talking to me. With all that being said, you should really think before you speak to a pregnant woman.

I wish I had come up with these Clever Pregnancy Comebacks, but I didn't. Forewarning - if you say something that I think is stupid and rude, don't be offended if I use one of these comebacks on you. Oh and another forewarning, lots of cussing is involved in these comebacks.

“You’re huge!”

I know!! It’s like I’m growing a whole baby or something!

Holy sh%^, you too!

I don’t know why either, all I consume these days is cocaine and Diet Sprite. Weird, eh?

“How many more babies are you going to have?”

Somewhere between one and 47.

It depends on how many we sell.

We plan to keep going until we have an ugly one.

“You’re not going to find out the sex? But don’t you want to know? It would… drive me crazy!”

Well, that’s a short drive anyway, isn’t it?

It wouldn’t matter anyway because we’re naming it Thermos the Third whether it’s a boy OR a girl.

I’m kind of hoping it’s neither and it’s just gas.

“Should you be eating that?”

Well, seeing as you’re already eating your foot, I figured I may as well eat this.

No, I should be eating lots of it.

Why, because you think it’s as dangerous as asking me that question?

“You still haven’t had that baby yet?”

I’m trying to hold it in so I can finish a novel I’m working on.

Oh, I had it, I just left it in the car today.

I had it yesterday but I’m trying to shoplift this basketball so could you bugger off?

“You better sleep now because once that baby gets here…”

Why!? Don’t they sleep?! Next you’ll tell me they poop too.

(lower your voice then say) Actually, I don’t sleep now. I just sneak into your bedroom and watch you sleep. You sleep like an angel. My secret, dirty, little angel.

Sleep is for ugly people.

“Was this an accident?”

Were you?

As much of an accident as if I fired out and punched you in the face right now.

Are you sure you’re not having twins?! You’re so big!

Shhh, it’s actually a litter of puppies but don’t tell anyone yet.

Did you say “twins” or “violins”? Oh, okay I guess both sounded kind of stupid.

“You must have wanted a girl/boy instead”

Actually, I was hoping for a kitten that could burp glitter.

Yes, I’m having a custom t-shirt made that says “I got pregnant and all I ended up with was this perfect baby boy/girl”.

I’ll just trade it for something else in the hospital.

“How are you going to handle another one?!”

We’re selling the oldest one on eBay.

Oh, it will be fine. I drink a little.

I just won’t pick this one up when it cries. I figure that will free up a lot of my time.

“You should NOT be drinking caffeine.”

(or doing, eating, touching, etc. something else that’s none of their damn business).

Oh my gosh, Th…ank YOU! Are you SURE? I had NO idea. My doctor said it was fine, thank god you are here to save me from-what is it exactly the caffeine will do?

The Voices say I can have caffeine. I don’t mess with the Voices.

You shouldn’t be wearing those jeans (etc.) but I didn’t bring that to your attention.

It’s not caffeine. It’s doctor prescribed laxative tea because this pregnancy is making me so constipated I have hemorrhoids. Oh, sorry, was that too much information?

You’re right, tequila is better.

I.Can't.Stop.Laughing.