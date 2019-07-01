Check Out The Best Drinks For A Good Night's Sleep

Experts say if you enjoy sipping a beverage before bedtime, there are certain drinks you should avoid if you want a good night's sleep.

Jessica Garay Redmond of Syracuse University says anything with caffeine should be avoided at night. "That's not even just right before bed, but I think depending on a person's caffeine sensitivity, they may need to shut down the caffeine in their day at some point in the afternoon or certainly by dinner time so that they can then have a restful night sleep," she tells CNN.

While alcohol may help you fall asleep, that's where the benefits end, according to Rebecca Robbins of NYU Langone Health. "It continues to pull you out of rapid eye movement and the deeper stages of sleep, causing you to wake up not feeling restored," she notes. Warm milk with honey can help you feel drowsy, Redmond adds, but "it's really about trying to stay hydrated with water," as going to bed even mildly dehydrated can disrupt your sleep.