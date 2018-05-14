Charli XCX Lists Her Favorite Taylor Swift Songs
Charli XCX is on tour with Taylor.
May 14, 2018
Charli XCX is currently on tour with Taylor Swift, so she decided to share her favorite Taylor Swift songs with her fans.
Ok so i’m on tour with @taylorswift13 at the moment and i promised i would make a list of my top 10 favorite taylor songs... so here it is!!! there. are. so. many. good. ones. enjoyyyy ------ pic.twitter.com/QbMle5UbNd— CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) May 13, 2018
What do you think? Does your Taylor list differ a lot or little from Charli XCX's?