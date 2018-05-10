Charli XCX Had A Great Response To Her Mid-Show Wardrobe Malfunction 

Charli XCX is on tour with Taylor Swift and during the first show this past Tuesday, she suffered a wardrobe malfunction when the strap of her top broke.

In an Instagram post after the show, she said, quote, "OMG, my boob fell out [during] Song One, can you believe it!!!! I think I saved it, but I'm so, so sorry if I flashed anyone, I really didn't mean to I promise!!!!"

I can't even imagine!