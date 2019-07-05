Channing Tatum Gets Restraining Order Against Woman Who Spent 10 Days In His Home

Channing Tatum secured a restraining order this week against a woman who spent 10 days squatting inside his L.A. home.

According to The Blast, Tatum filed documents against the woman Tuesday in Los Angeles County court after she broke into his Hollywood home in June and stayed for more than a week. After an assistant finally discovered her on June 24 and called the cops, the woman insisted Tatum had invited her to stay at the property.

Tatum's filing also alleges that the stalker left a letter for him at his house back in November in which she claimed the two had met 10 years prior and stated that she believed he was watching her. Tatum's new restraining order also includes protection for ex-wife Jenna Dewan, their daughter Everly and two assistants. It's unclear if Tatum's girlfriend Jessie J is also included in the restraining order.