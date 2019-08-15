Cesar Millan's Dogs Fly In Private Planes

If you're going to call yourself "The Dog Whisperer", you'd better live up to it and Cesar Millan does just that. His own dogs are living the life.

For one thing, they don't sit in the baggage compartment on commercial flights. He says, quote, "I love private planes for dogs. I fly with all of them whenever I can. My kids bring their dogs . . . each of them has two . . . and I have five, so you can imagine a plane full of 10 dogs and four humans. It's amazing!"

Cesar's dogs do a lot of traveling and he always lets them sample the local flavors. Quote, "Peeing is one of a dog's favorite things to do, and my dogs [get to] pee all over the world. They pee in Russia, Spain, India. For a dog, that's the ultimate traveling experience!"

His dog Sophia even takes dance lessons, from dog trainer Sara Carson Devine - no relation to me :), who was on "America's Got Talent" in 2017. He says, quote, "Only in L.A. can you train a dog to dance; because Sophia is Puerto Rican, she has to be able to challenge Jennifer Lopez."