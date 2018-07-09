Buzzfeed has another great list about celebs

Jobs celebs had before they were famous.

July 9, 2018
Jill Devine
BuzzFeed has put together a list of celebrities who paid their dues before finding fame and fortune.

Here are some highlights:

  • Amy Adams was a Hooters waitress. 
  • Emma Stone used to work at a bakery for dogs. 
  • Kanye West worked at The Gap. 
  • Megan Fox was a human banana at a fruit smoothie shop. 
  • Gwen Stefani worked at Dairy Queen. 
  • Nicole Kidman used to be a massage therapist. 
  • Nicki Minaj was a waitress at Red Lobster. 
  • Lucy Liu was an aerobics instructor.

Click HERE to see more.

 

