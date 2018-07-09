Buzzfeed has another great list about celebs

BuzzFeed has put together a list of celebrities who paid their dues before finding fame and fortune.

Here are some highlights:

Amy Adams was a Hooters waitress.

Emma Stone used to work at a bakery for dogs.

Kanye West worked at The Gap.

Megan Fox was a human banana at a fruit smoothie shop.

Gwen Stefani worked at Dairy Queen.

Nicole Kidman used to be a massage therapist.

Nicki Minaj was a waitress at Red Lobster.

Lucy Liu was an aerobics instructor.

