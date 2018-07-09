Buzzfeed has another great list about celebs
Jobs celebs had before they were famous.
July 9, 2018
BuzzFeed has put together a list of celebrities who paid their dues before finding fame and fortune.
Here are some highlights:
- Amy Adams was a Hooters waitress.
- Emma Stone used to work at a bakery for dogs.
- Kanye West worked at The Gap.
- Megan Fox was a human banana at a fruit smoothie shop.
- Gwen Stefani worked at Dairy Queen.
- Nicole Kidman used to be a massage therapist.
- Nicki Minaj was a waitress at Red Lobster.
- Lucy Liu was an aerobics instructor.
