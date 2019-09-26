Celebrate The Start To National Pizza Month With Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria's “King Beef” Lion’s Choice Pizza

Lion’s Choice and Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria (KPPO) announce today a special collaboration pizza to celebrate the start of National Pizza Month in October. From Tuesday, October 1 through Thursday, October 3, guests can order the special Lion’s Choice King Beef Pizza at both KPPO locations in Rock Hill (9568 Manchester Rd, St. Louis, MO 63119) and Town & Country (14171 Clayton Rd, Town and Country, MO 63017), while supplies last.

Chef and Co-Owner Katie Collier explains, “We are all huge fans of Lion’s Choice here at KPPO, so it was such a fun exercise to play around in the kitchen and find a dish that showcases both of our food. I ran the test pizza by my team, and everyone loved it. It’s a real crowd pleaser, and we’re excited to partner with such an iconic St. Louis brand.”

The King Beef pizza will feature Lion’s Choice’s shaved roast beef, roasted garlic, Stracchino cheese, caramelized Cipollini onions, fresh arugula, and Lion’s Choice horseradish sauce on top. The pizza will be available in limited quantities for $17.

President and CEO of Lion’s Choice, Michael Kupstas, explains, “We’ve had a lot of fun in partnering with leading restaurants to create some truly innovative collaborations. Although we have very different concepts, both Lion’s Choice and KPPO have a dedication to quality ingredients and delivering a superior hospitality experience. Katie is such a creative chef, and we’re excited to give St. Louis a new way to enjoy Lion’s Choice Roast Beef and our signature horseradish sauce.”

Lion’s Choice slow roasts their beef fresh every day for over three hours. The lean, top round beef is served medium rare and shaved extra thin for every sandwich. With a selection of sauces from horseradish to two types of BBQ, honey mustard and more, guests love the ability to customize their orders at the Lion’s Choice Sauce Bar. The KPPO King Beef Pizza showcases Lion’s Choice’s signature beef and Chef Katie’s favorite sauce – horseradish.

For more information on Lion’s Choice, visit www.lionschoice.com. For more information on Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria, visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com. Katie’s Pizza & Pasta is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1 through Thursday, October 3. To make reservations in Rock Hill, call 314.942.6555 or Town & Country at 636-220-3238.

About Lion’s Choice: Founded in 1967, Lion’s Choice has become an iconic St. Louis restaurant brand. Now with almost 30 locations, Lion’s Choice is known for its famous roast beef sandwiches, crave-worthy fries and frozen custard. The real beef is slow-roasted fresh every day for over three hours, made to order, and sliced thin with a dash of seasoning on a buttered and toasted bun. The signature sandwich is made with 100% lean beef – high quality, top round of beef. Lion’s Choice is dedicated to the highest-quality ingredients, an elevated quick-serve experience, and honest-to-goodness awesome food. The over 50-year legacy continues today due to the care of the LC team. Guests have a unique ability to customize their order at Lion’s Choice from the rareness of the beef to the bun. Lion’s Choice has locations throughout Missouri as well as Western Illinois and Kansas City areas. For the most up-to-date information, visit www.lionschoice.com or share your Lion’s Choice roar on social media at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @lionschoice.

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria: Katie has received numerous awards for her cooking including being named Sauce Magazine’s Chef of the Year two years in a row, the first woman ever to earn this title. Other awards include Best Restaurant, Best Pizza, and Chef of the Year by St. Louis Magazine; St. Louis Business Journal 40 under 40; Chef of the Year, Best Pizza, and Best Pasta by Feast Magazine, and Best Pizza by Ladue News. Katie has also appeared as a contestant on Esquire Network’s “The Next Great Burger” in which she won her episode and made it to the finale for her Italian inspired “Ciao Bella Burger.” Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays, and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays. Happy Hour specials run Sunday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. Carryout orders are also available. For more information or to make reservations, visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com.