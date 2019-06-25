Humane Society of Missouri shares Fourth of July pet safety tips.

Independence Day celebrations would not be the same without the scorching sun and fireworks lighting up the night sky. For pets, however, heat and sudden loud noises can be more harmful and frightening than fun.

The Humane Society of Missouri encourages pet parents to keep their furry friends’ safety in mind as they celebrate the stars and stripes. And in case pets aren’t chipped already, the Animal Medical Center of Mid-America is offering $25 microchips the entire month of July to ensure pet owners can locate their pet in a worst-case scenario.

Follow these four tips for a safe Fourth of July for your pets:

Don’t Forget: 70 Degrees & Over, Don’t Take Rover! When the temperature outside is 70 degrees or higher, the temperature inside a parked car can reach more than 100 degrees in just minutes, leading to death or severe injury in just minutes, regardless of whether a window is cracked or the car is located in the shade.

If you see an animal in an untended car, call the local police and the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Hotline at (314) 647-4400.

When your pet is outside, provide them with a shady spot and a bowl of clean water, ensuring they are protected from the sun at all times of the day. Secure a plastic (never metal) bowl to the ground so the bowl does not tip over or get too hot. Keep Track of Your Pet If your pet is going with you to participate in any festivities, keep them on a non-retractable leash or in a fenced-in area. Also, be sure your dog has an up-to-date microchip.

Don’t wait until it’s too late. The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Medical Center of Mid-America is providing discounted microchips for just $25 throughout the month of July! Make Parties Pet Friendly Human treats and leftovers can damage a pet’s sensitive stomach, so pet owners need to clean up after themselves and remove any dangers that may be laying around.

Keep fireworks, glow sticks, lighter fluid, sunscreen, insect repellent, citronella candles and other potentially dangerous items away from a pet’s paws. Reduce Rover’s Anxiety If possible, pets should be kept at home with a quiet, cool place to retreat where heat and sounds are less intense. Pets are more likely to relax in an interior room with access to clean, cool water – not on a chain or in a small crate.

Pets are more sensitive to loud noises, so close the windows and consider turning on the radio or television to mask the sounds. If your pet is extremely anxious with loud noises, visit your veterinarian to discuss anti-anxiety options, such as ThunderShirts®, nutritional supplements and prescription medications that can often provide relief.

For more information on how to care for pets this holiday or throughout the summer, visit hsmo.org/hotweather. To schedule a visit with the Animal Medial Center of Mid-America for a microchip appointment, visit amcma.org.