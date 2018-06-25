Celebrate The Red, White and Blue While Keeping Pets In Mind, Too

The Fourth of July holiday is the perfect time to enjoy sunshine and outdoor activities and watch fireworks with friends and family. However, for pets, the hot weather and holiday hubbub can be a dangerous combination! The Humane Society of Missouri encourages pet parents to keep their furry friends’ safety in mind as they celebrate the stars and stripes.

Remember these four tips to make this Fourth of July the best for your pets:

Let freedom (from hot cars) ring! If you’re planning to take your four-legged friend along for any festivities, keep the Humane Society of Missouri’s lifesaving motto in mind: “70 Degrees & Over, Don’t Take Rover!”

When the temperature outside is 70 degrees or higher, the temperature inside the car can reach more than 100 degrees in just minutes, regardless of whether a window is cracked or the car is parked in the shade.

Leaving a pet in a hot, unattended car can cause severe injury or death within minutes. Harming a pet in this way is inhumane, illegal and punishable by fines and imprisonment.

Act immediately if you see a distressed animal in an unattended car by calling the local police and the Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Hotline at (314) 647-4400.

Life, liberty and the pursuit of pet-friendly parties! Make it a priority to keep pets safe during the hustle and bustle of barbecues and picnics.

Human treats and leftovers can damage a pet’s sensitive stomach, so make sure these dangers aren’t lying around.

Keep fireworks, glow sticks, lighter fluid, sunscreen, insect repellent, citronella candles and other potentially dangerous items away from a pet’s curious paws.

Close all gates and doors, as pets can easily escape among all the commotion. Be sure your dog is wearing a collar with an ID tag and has an up-to-date microchip to help ensure a safe return if lost. Should they go missing, visit STLlostpets.org and check area shelters.

Celebrate the home of the brave, and keep not-so-brave pets at home! The things we love most about fireworks – bright lights and big booms – can cause stress for pets.

If possible, pets should be kept at home in a quiet, cool place where they can relax.

Pets are more sensitive to loud noises, so close the windows and turn on a radio or television to mask the sounds. If your pet is extremely anxious with loud noises, visit your veterinarian to discuss anti-anxiety options.

Declare good care for pets everywhere! Celebrations aside, summer weather can take a toll on our pets.

Unlike humans, pets don’t have sturdy shoes on their feet. Protect their paws from hot asphalt and concrete when walking or jogging by taking frequent breaks.

A pet’s coat is designed to regulate temperatures and it keeps their skin from harsh sunburns, so avoid shaving it completely.

Fleas, ticks and heartworms are more prevalent during warm months. Discuss a parasite prevention plan with your veterinarian to keep pets safe and healthy.

For more information on how to care for pets this summer, click HERE.