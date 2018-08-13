Celebrate Purr-palooza at Grant's View Branch

Here is the puurrfect event for you this weekend!

Check out Purr-palooza, a free event for all cat lovers of all ages. An array of crafts and activities, including the opportunity to see and pet adoptable cats and kittens, will take place throughout the branch.

Participants will be invited to create catnip kickers, cat ears, and cat bookmarks. Supplies will be provided. Participants are encouraged to dress in any cat-themed attire or costumes to take advantage of the photo booth. The Comic Grind and Destination Desserts trucks will be on the parking lot to sell light snacks for those interested.

Five pet care and rescue organizations will send representatives to share care and adoption information as well as volunteer opportunities. Some will bring live, adoptable cats and take applications for those interested in adding a furry friend to the family. The pet organizations represented will be Tenth Life Cat Rescue, Animal House Cat Rescue and Adoption Center, Crestwood Animal Shelter, Stray Haven Rescue, and the Animal Protective Association (APA) of St. Louis.

International Cat Day 2018 will be celebrated at the Grant’s View Branch of St. Louis County Library, 9700 Musick Road, on Friday, August 24 beginning at 6:00 p.m.

International Cat Day, also known as World Cat Day, was created in 2002 and celebrates the friendship that humans and cats share, and advocates for the safety and well-being of cats.

To learn more about Purr-palooza, visit www.slcl.org/events. Media inquiries should be directed to Jennifer McBride, Communications Manager at 314-994-3300 ext. 2250 or [email protected].

Note: Due to a MoDot construction project, Musick Road is not accessible from Gravois. Drivers are encouraged to use Tesson Ferry Road to access Musick Road during construction.