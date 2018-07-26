Celebrate National Mutt Day On Tuesday, July 31 With The Humane Society of Missouri

Are you on the hunt for your soul mutt? National Mutt Day is Tuesday, July 31, and there’s no better time to visit the Humane Society of Missouri to adopt a new furever friend! Before you decide on your new dog, check out the Humane Society of Missouri’s top reasons to adopt a mutt:

Health : When it comes to inheriting genetic diseases, mutts win out. Mutts tend to be healthier overall, with a much lower chance of developing certain diseases and cancers as well as ailments like hip dysplasia.

: When it comes to inheriting genetic diseases, mutts win out. Mutts tend to be healthier overall, with a much lower chance of developing certain diseases and cancers as well as ailments like hip dysplasia. Lifestyle : Because these pups are mixed breeds, they have multiple traits and temperaments that can more easily allow them to adjust to a variety of households.

: Because these pups are mixed breeds, they have multiple traits and temperaments that can more easily allow them to adjust to a variety of households. Intelligence : Mutts and purebreds are similar when it comes to training and willingness to learn. Their performance in obedience, agility and other activities can be equal to that of purebreds.

: Mutts and purebreds are similar when it comes to training and willingness to learn. Their performance in obedience, agility and other activities can be equal to that of purebreds. Uniqueness : The nose of a lab? The eyes of a husky? With a mutt on your leash, people will be clamoring to know what kind of dog you have because of his or her distinctive features. Pretty soon, your one-of-a-kind pal will be introducing you to new friends and fans all over town!

: The nose of a lab? The eyes of a husky? With a mutt on your leash, people will be clamoring to know what kind of dog you have because of his or her distinctive features. Pretty soon, your one-of-a-kind pal will be introducing you to new friends and fans all over town! Furry Good Feelings and Great Value: Adopting a rescued dog from a shelter provides a great feeling of knowing you’re helping a homeless animal, and not inadvertently supporting a puppy mill or substandard breeder. Plus, shelter adoption fees are usually less than the cost of buying a dog from a breeder, social media or various websites. Adoption fees at the Humane Society of Missouri include daily care while at the shelter, vaccinations, de-worming, flea treatment, spay/neuter surgery and a microchip!

Meet an adorable, lovable mutt today at the Humane Society of Missouri. Check out adoptable animals HERE or stop by one of the three shelter locations in St. Louis City, Chesterfield Valley and Maryland Heights.