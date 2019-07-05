Celebrate National Ice Cream Day At Clementine’s Creamery 

Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery, the only all-natural micro-creamery in the state of Missouri, is gearing up for the sweetest day of the year – National Ice Cream Day! On Sunday, July 21 the first 50 paying customers in line at each of their three locations will receive a free limited edition Clementine’s Creamery t-shirt. Clementine’s decorative buttons will also be handed out to customers while supplies last. Doors open at 11 a.m. at 1637 S. 18th Street in Lafayette Square, 730 DeMun in Clayton and 4715 Macklind in the South Hampton neighborhood.

Patrons will also have the chance to win free ice cream for a year by posting their Clementine’s ice cream photo to Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter using the hashtags #nationalicecreamday #clementinesstl now through July 21. A winner will be chosen at random at the end of the day on July 21 to win a grand prize of a limited edition Clementine’s t-shirt, a Clementine’s enamel pin, and ice cream for a year (one free pint per month for 12 months).

“This year National Ice Cream Day falls on my actual birthday, so it couldn’t be more perfect! We invite everyone to come celebrate with us!” said owner Tamara Keefe. “We also have some new flavor creations that we can’t wait for you to try like our Tomme Honeycomb Brittle and Quark featuring cheese from Marcoot Farms. Plus, the refreshing summer treat Strawberry with Lemon Curd. We are bringing back our popular Cup of Sunshine, and Apollo is back on the rail in honor of the 50th Anniversary of the moon landing.”

Located in historic Lafayette Square in Soulard, Clayton in St. Louis, the SoHa neighborhood, and soon to be Maplewood, all of the dairy used in Clementine’s creations is from local, grass-fed, pasture-raised, hormone and RBST-free cows. Clementine’s combines their all natural proprietary dairy base with the finest handpicked ingredients to churn up a decadent 16-18% butterfat ice cream. Hours of operation are Sunday-Thursday from 11a.m. to 10 p.m., and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Online ordering and shipping is also available on their web site .