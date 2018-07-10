Celebrate National Ice Cream Day At Clementine’s Creamery 

Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery, the only all-natural micro-creamery in the state of Missouri, is gearing up for the sweetest day of the year – National Ice Cream Day!

Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery

On Sunday, July 15 the first 50 paying customers in line at each location will receive a free newly-designed Clementine’s t-shirt, and all customers will receive a Clementine’s steel pinback button (while supplies last). Doors open at 11 a.m. at 1637 S. 18th Street in Lafayette Square and 730 DeMun in Clayton. Guests can also visit the Clementina Ice Cream Truck in front of their new location which is currently under construction in the South Hampton neighborhood located at 4715 Macklind Avenue from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Patrons will also have the chance to win free ice cream for a year by posting their Clementine’s ice cream photo to Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter using the hashtags #nationalicecreamday #clementinesstl now until July 15. A winner will be chosen at random at the end of the day on July 15 to win a grand prize of a limited edition Clementine’s t-shirt, a Clementine’s enamel pin, and ice cream for a year (one free pint per month for 12 months).

“We welcome ice cream lovers from all over the area to come celebrate with us on July 15th!” said owner Tamara Keefe. “We also have some new flavor creations that we can’t wait for you to try like our sweet Strawberry Bliss and Blue Moon, a delicious combination of raspberry, lemon and almond!”

Located in historic Lafayette Square in Soulard, Clayton in St. Louis, and soon to be South Hampton neighborhood, all of the dairy used in Clementine’s creations is from local, grass-fed, pasture-raised, hormone and RBST-free cows. Clementine’s combines their all natural proprietary dairy base with the finest handpicked ingredients to churn up a decadent 16-18% butterfat ice cream. In addition to ice cream, gelato, sorbet and European sipping chocolate, Clementine’s is famous for their patent-pending boozy ice cream delights. Hours of operation are Sunday-Thursday from 11a.m. to 10 p.m., and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Online ordering and shipping is also available HERE.