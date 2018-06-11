Celebrate National Cannoli Day

June 11, 2018
Jill Devine
Jill Devine

Celebrate National Cannoli Day on June 16th with St. Louis’ premier Italian pastry shop, Piccione Pastry!

For one day only, Piccione Pastry is bringing 23 of St. Louis’ favorite crazy cannoli flavors to you!

Try favorites like Red Velvet Cake, Maple Bacon and S’mores. Each of the 23 flavors will be available as a mini cannoli – build your favorites for $2 each or $21 per baker’s dozen.

Known for its authentic, Italian cannoli, Piccione Pastry keeps crowd favorites year-round, including Gooey Butter Cannoli and Chocolate Chip. Here are the flavors you can get on National Cannoli Day:

Traditional Ricotta                               Nonna Cherry Chocolate Chip                 Red Velvet Cake

Chocolate Chip                                   Maple Bacon                                            Margarita

Pistachio                                             Nutella                                                      Lemon Elderflower

Black Cherry Marsala                         Twix                                                          Peppermint Hot

Gooey Butter                                      Salty Caramel                                           Chocolate

Cookie Dough                                     Birthday Cake                                          London Fog

Signature Vanilla Cream                     Tricolor Cookie                                         Cookies & Cream

Signature Chocolate Cream                S’mores                                                    Cinnamon Roll

“It’s our favorite day of the year,” said Colleen McBryan, Piccione Pastry Chef. “We wanted to make it extra special by bringing St. Louis’ favorite flavors out of retirement. We look forward to seeing all cannoli fans step up to the plate and celebrate National Cannoli Day!”  

Pick up a baker’s dozen of mini cannoli in any of your preferred flavors for $21.

Piccione Pastry is the only late-night Italian pastry shop of its kind in St. Louis. Located in the Loop at the corner of Delmar Boulevard and Skinker, the shop is open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, and until 11:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.  The shop is closed on Monday.

 

