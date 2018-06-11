Celebrate National Cannoli Day on June 16th with St. Louis’ premier Italian pastry shop, Piccione Pastry!

For one day only, Piccione Pastry is bringing 23 of St. Louis’ favorite crazy cannoli flavors to you!

Try favorites like Red Velvet Cake, Maple Bacon and S’mores. Each of the 23 flavors will be available as a mini cannoli – build your favorites for $2 each or $21 per baker’s dozen.

Known for its authentic, Italian cannoli, Piccione Pastry keeps crowd favorites year-round, including Gooey Butter Cannoli and Chocolate Chip. Here are the flavors you can get on National Cannoli Day:

Traditional Ricotta Nonna Cherry Chocolate Chip Red Velvet Cake

Chocolate Chip Maple Bacon Margarita

Pistachio Nutella Lemon Elderflower

Black Cherry Marsala Twix Peppermint Hot

Gooey Butter Salty Caramel Chocolate

Cookie Dough Birthday Cake London Fog

Signature Vanilla Cream Tricolor Cookie Cookies & Cream

Signature Chocolate Cream S’mores Cinnamon Roll

“It’s our favorite day of the year,” said Colleen McBryan, Piccione Pastry Chef. “We wanted to make it extra special by bringing St. Louis’ favorite flavors out of retirement. We look forward to seeing all cannoli fans step up to the plate and celebrate National Cannoli Day!”

Pick up a baker’s dozen of mini cannoli in any of your preferred flavors for $21.

Piccione Pastry is the only late-night Italian pastry shop of its kind in St. Louis. Located in the Loop at the corner of Delmar Boulevard and Skinker, the shop is open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, and until 11:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The shop is closed on Monday.