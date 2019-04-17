Celebrate Cinco de Mayo With Tenacious Eats

April 17, 2019
Tenacious Eats is throwing a Cinco de Mayo party at Mad Art Gallery located at 2727 S. 12th Street in Soulard. 

$20 ticket includes a Street Taco Bar (smoked pork, chicken, smoked jack fruit & roasted tomato salsa); Mexican street corn, cilantro, black beans queso fresco; tequila tastings, and churros with chocolate sauce from the STL Hot 'n' Spicy Churro Girls.

Live music from 11am-1pm and DJ Jose will spin Latin beats from 1pm-4pm. Margarita pitchers are also available for additional $23.

