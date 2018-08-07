CeeLo Green is returning to "The Voice" this season, as a mentor to Adam Levine's team.

CeeLo was a coach on the first three seasons, but he left in 2014, while he was dealing with allegations from a woman who says she woke up naked in his bed after he drugged her.

CeeLo was never charged with rape due to lack of evidence, but he did plead guilty to giving her a controlled substance. He denied rumors that he quit "The Voice" to avoid being fired.

"The Voice" returns for its 15th season on Monday, September 24th. Are you planning on watching?