(Y98) - There was a scary moment before the final game of the regular season between heated rivals St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs ranks among Major League Baseball.

A 64-year-old St. Louis videographer Mike Flanary, who was working a freelance job for the Cubs collapsed in the visitor's dugout on Sunday. That's when Cardinals beat writer Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch performed CPR on Flanary, reviving him.

"It was the early CPR by Derrick Goold that probably saved his life," stadium doctor David Tan told the Post-Dispatch. "Derrick wasn't afraid. He didn't hesitate. And he did it. In the medical field, when you save somebody like this, they call it a clinical save. This is a clinical save that was started by Derrick Goold. Period."

Goold is a former lifeguard and Eagle Scout trained in CPR.

Flanary was hospitalized in critical but stable condition after suffering a heart attack and stroke, medical officials told the Post-Dispatch.

