Cardi B Has Struggled Since Giving Birth to Daughter Kulture

A source tells E! News that becoming a parent in July has "been an up-and-down adventure" for Cardi B.

"She loves being a mom, but has definitely struggled this past month." That's no surprise to anyone who follows her on Instagram, where she's been open about the changes she's experienced, including navigating postpartum depression. "It's been a new thing for her to learn to manage," the insider says. "She just feels like her hormones are completely off-balance and all over the place. One day she will feel great and have a lot of energy and the next day she is upset and crying over nothing."

Thankfully, Cardi has a strong support system, including her mom; sister Hennessy Carolina Almanzar; and beau, Migos member Offset. "Cardi loves him even more after seeing him hold their baby girl," the source shared of the latter.