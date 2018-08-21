Can Drinking Chocolate Milk Make Brussels Sprouts Taste Better?

How can you get your kids to eat greens like Brussels sprouts, kale or broccoli?

Give them chocolate milk!

According to a new American Chemical Society study, participants who were given several glasses of chocolate milk with little added sugar eventually grew to appreciate the bitter flavors found in the aforementioned vegetables.

As The New York Times reports, people's saliva ultimately adapts to bitter compounds through repeat exposure, which helps explain why adults often develop an appreciation for veggies they loathed during childhood.