Camille Grammer Announces Return To "Real Housewives" In 2020

Camille Grammer took to Twitter on Wednesday to say she'd be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in its upcoming Season 10.

According to Us Weekly, "I'm getting back in the game," she posted. Fans became excited, only for Grammer to announce that she wouldn't be a full-time cast member, although she hasn't been a full-timer since the first two seasons of the show. Grammer made cameos for a while and upgraded to semi-permanent status in seasons eight and nine. As recently as August, Grammer claimed she wasn't asked back and said, "after the reunion I didn’t want to come back. It was an awful experience.” However, she seems to have changed her mind and will indeed be on the show when it returns in 2020.