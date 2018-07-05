Duke, the Bush's Baked Beans dog, will be missed.

Duke the talking dog from the Bush's Baked Beans commercials has died. Well, one of them has.

His name was Sam, and he was one of several dogs who played Duke over the years. He had to be put down due to cancer.

Bush's issued a statement saying, quote, "While Sam has not worked with us in years, we are saddened by the news of his passing and are grateful to have had him depict Duke. Because Duke is iconic to Bush's and so adored by our fans, we will continue to use him in our ads."